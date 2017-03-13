Memorial Hospital needs volunteers

PAWTUCKET – Care New England is looking for volunteers to support the business and customer service needs of Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island.

Several ambassador positions are available. There are openings for greeters, liaisons, and information desk clerks.

Anyone interested in supporting the health and wellbeing of the community outside of a clinical environment may enjoy one of these roles, states a release.

Shifts are mornings or afternoons and range from three to four hours.

For those able to make a regular commitment of at least one or two shifts each week, complete the Care New England Volunteer Application at www.mhri.org under “About Us” or email lfoster@carene.org.