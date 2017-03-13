New sweeping program designed to make city cleaner, greener

PAWTUCKET – In an effort to coordinate city services more effectively, officials say they’re aligning the city’s street sweeping schedule with recycling pickup starting in April. The change will move street sweeping to assigned recycling days and shift the days for on-street parking bans.

“This change will improve our recycling and street sweeping services, making our city cleaner and greener,” said Mayor Donald Grebien in a statement. “Aligning the schedules will give the city easier access to clean our streets, streamline recycling bin pickup, and make it easier for residents to identify when a parking ban is in place.”

For an urban community, Pawtucket has a high recycling rate, said Public Works Director Bill Ankner. And officials want to continue that momentum by making sure that all bins are picked up and not blocked in by parked cars.

“At the same time, we also want to make sure that our streets are clean and the city is in tip-top shape for residents and visitors,” he said. “This change will make sweep days easier to predict and cleaning efforts more effective.”

The parking ban will now be in place on residents’ assigned recycling days from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. all year. Visit www.pawtucketri.com for a recycling calendar. Additional information will also be sent to residents’ homes and posted to social media.

The city is also working to clean the environment by offering free tree plantings and rain collection barrels for residents, and recycling collection for local businesses. Businesses that participate in the recycling program will be eligible to receive a recycling cart free of charge.

For more information and to apply for a tree, rain barrel, or recycling bin, visit www.pawtucketri.com/public-works-department .