Raiders rally back to beat Kilties, earn first trip to semis

PROVIDENCE – For the first time in the history of the Shea High boys’ basketball team, the Raiders will be playing in the Final Four of the Open Tournament, thanks to their 67-59 victory over Mount Pleasant High in Sunday afternoon’s quarterfinals at Brown University’s Pizzitola Center.

The 3rd-seeded Raiders, who posted a 93-70 victory over 14th-seeded Pilgrim in last Thursday night’s tournament opener, hit a cold spell in the first half and trailed by a 30-26 score at halftime, but they regained their lead over the 6th-seeded Kilties with 4 1/2 minutes remaining and held on for the Elite Eight victory.

The Raiders fell short of a perfect season the previous Sunday by losing to Cumberland in the Division II championship game at CCRI-Warwick, but now they will vie for the state championship in this weekend’s Final Four at the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center.

“It’s going to be fun,” Shea head coach Matt Pita said. “For these guys, it’s great. What’s better than that, go down to the Ryan Center, still playing basketball?”

The Raiders will collide with 2nd-seeded crosstown rival St. Raphael Academy on Saturday at 6 p.m., and top-seeded Bishop Hendricken and 5th-seeded North Kingstown will play in the other semifinal-round game at 4 p.m.

“It hurt a lot because we thought we were going to win the (Division II title) last weekend,” said Shea freshman point guard Erickson Bans, who scored a game-high 31 points and was perfect at the free-throw line, going 15-for-15. “It motivated me to come back and beat (Mount Pleasant).”

The Raiders had to dig themselves out of a hole for nearly half the game, despite breaking out to a 22-8 lead. After a timeout with 8:50 to play in the first, the Raiders went cold, and the Division I Kilties scored 22 of the half’s final 26 points to take their four-point halftime lead.

“It was a game of runs, but we fell in that rut with one pass and one shot, one pass, one shot,” Pita added. “We could have worked that ball a little more. What got (Mount Pleasant) back in the game was one pass, one shot, and one miss. We missed like 15 in a row.”

With just over 10 minutes left in the game, the Kilties had a 42-35 lead, but the Raiders knew they would be able to break their cold spell and kept shooting. A few minutes later, Bans hit a three to pull the Raiders to within three points, 44-41, but the Kilties pulled ahead to a comfortable lead again.

Down by a 51-48 score with five minutes to play, the Raiders went to their 2-2-1 press and completely changed the momentum of the game. With a steal by Gerald Soe and a bucket by Bans, the Raiders were one point away. They got another steal, and moments later, Bans eventually got a layup and drew a foul for the three-point play. He delivered on his free throw and put the Raiders ahead, 53-51.

“Erickson’s made for big moments, and he’s going to have bigger moments at the end of this week,” Pita said.

The Kilties tied the score up twice before Abdul Ajia put the Raiders ahead for good with his bucket, 57-55, and the Raiders scored the rest of their points on free throws to ice the win. A pair of free throws were scored by Yanique Duarte, while the rest came from Bans.

“We had that press in our back pocket,” Pita said. “Big gym, little gym, we still press. Four minutes to go, we started pressing and that turned that game over. In last Sunday’s game, we had foul trouble, and you can’t press when you’re in foul trouble. Tonight, we weren’t in foul trouble.”

In addition to Bans’ big game, Ajia scored 12 points, Soe added 10, and Malik Muhammed-Hester had eight.

“Abdul is our guy, not only with his points, but he rebounds, he blocks shots, and he intimidates,” Pita said. “He’s a force. You don’t want to call him a glue guy, but he’s a glue guy; he’s extremely good at that.”

A dominating force for the Kilties in the first half was Darren Robinson, who had 17 points and finished the afternoon with a team-high 23.