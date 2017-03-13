Reed, Grebien say impact of Trump’s HUD cuts could be severe

PAWTUCKET, RI – According to preliminary budget documents obtained by the Washington Post, President Trump is planning to slash U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding by more than $6 billion, a 14 percent decrease in fiscal year 2018.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien met on Monday to discuss the “devastating impacts” of these cuts for communities across Rhode Island, according to a release.

Under the draft Trump budget proposal, two HUD programs slated for elimination are the Community Development Block Grant and HOME. Both programs provide a range of affordable housing, economic development, community revitalization, and social service benefits for Rhode Islanders.

Reed, the ranking member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, says that if Trump eliminates these two programs alone it would cost Rhode Island more than $20.2 million per year.

“The Trump administration’s proposed cuts are severe, short-sighted, and harmful to the American people,” he said. “These cuts would be devastating to vulnerable families and threaten economic progress in communities across the state.”

“I am disturbed by the Trump administration’s proposed plans to take the rug out from under our neediest neighbors,” said Grebien in a statement. “CBDG and HOME grants assist our community and our partners to provide affordable housing, access to food, and job opportunities. These dollars go directly into communities across the country and do so much good, especially right here in Pawtucket.”

In recent years, Pawtucket has put CDBG funds to work through a variety of projects like developing affordable housing, improving the Leon Mathieu Senior Center, renovating Max Read Field, training young adults in culinary skills, and helping stock food pantries.