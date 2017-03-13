Vadnais honored for work to support 2-1-1 call system

PROVIDENCE – United Way of Rhode Island presented its 2-1-1 Nonprofit Partner Award, recognizing an outstanding partnership focused on improving the lives of Rhode Islanders experiencing some of the greatest needs, to Stephen Vadnais, executive director of the Pawtucket Housing Authority.

Also honored at a March 2 celebration of 2-1-1’s 10th anniversary as a phone resource for Rhode Islanders in need were: • Roshni Darnal, the senior corps director at Federal Hill House Association.

• Charles Fogarty, director of the Rhode Island Division of Elderly Affairs.

With calls related to housing needs and foreclosure prevention increasing since 2-1-1’s inception, illustrating the state’s deep need to improve housing affordability, states a release, Vadnais was an “instrumental partner” in UWRI’s work to pass the $50 million housing opportunity bond, “Yes on 7.”

Vadnais volunteered nearly 50 hours, serving on the steering committee and spending his weekends knocking on doors to gain support “for a bond he knew would change lives.” Vadnais was also a large part of the Zero:2016 work, traveling to Washington, D.C., to work with others to develop a plan to help end homelessness in Rhode Island.