Volunteer for Spring Fling to benefit Pawtucket Dog Park

PAWTUCKET – Organizers of Spring Fling 2017 are looking for volunteers to help with the Earth Day event to benefit the Pawtucket Dog Park.

Cleanup and upgrade work will take place on Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, April 23.

Volunteers are needed to paint, plant flowers, rake and bag leaves, fill bag dispensers, fill holes with sand, renovate the water spigot area, mow grass and spread fertilizer, smooth out the land, and create cement pads under remaining benches.

Refreshments will be served.

Those interested in helping out should reach out by Facebook, email pawtdogpark@verizon.net or call Sheryl at 401-723-7038 or Joanne at 401-723-8709.