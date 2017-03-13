Doris A. Chamberland – North Smithfield

Doris A. (Brunetti) Chamberland, 93, of North Smithfield, died March 13, 2017, at home. She was the wife of the late Roland E. Chamberland whom she married May 11, 1946. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Eliza (Palazinni) Brunetti.

Mrs. Chamberland worked in several area textile mills and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Roland Chamberland and his wife, Collette, of Napa, Calif., and David Chamberland and his wife, Lu-Ann, of North Smithfield; a sister, Sr. Rina Brunetti of Methuen, Mass.; six grandchildren, Dena Chiappulini, Cristie Chamberland, Jill Duffy and Scott, Kevin and Eric Chamberland and 10 great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Dennis Chamberland and sister of the late Dino, Leno, Mario, Reno and Valentino Brunetti, Ann Boucher and Emma Brunetti.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, March 18, 2017, beginning with visitation at 9 a.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the chapel at St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Road, Bellingham, Mass.

www.holtfuneralhome.com