Michael Lemay – Blackstone

Michael Lemay, 55, of Blackstone, passed away suddenly, with his family by his side, March 11, 2017, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the husband of Tami (Filip) Lemay. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late William and Florence (Monfette) Lemay.

Michael was a resident of Blackstone all his life and was a graduate of Blackstone Millville Regional class of 1980. He worked for Lista International in Holliston, Mass., for many years as a painter. He grew up in a racing family and was a lifelong fan of all things NASCAR.

Besides his wife, Tami, Michael is survived by a daughter, Heidi Lemay and a son, Kyle Lemay, both of Blackstone, and rescue dog Maddie; one sister, Joyce Hand of Burrillville, as well as two brothers, Marc Lemay of Blackstone, and Dennis Lemay of North Smithfield. Michael was devoted to his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

His funeral will be held Thursday, March 16, 2017, beginning with visitation at 5 p.m., followed by a service at 8 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.

