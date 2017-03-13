Murielle S. Gauthier – Woonsocket

Murielle S. Gauthier, 91, died March 9, 2017, at Oakland Grove Nursing Home. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Moise and Corana (Tetreault) Gauthier.

Murielle was a long time resident of St. Germain Manor in Woonsocket. She was an animal lover and had many cats in her younger years. She also enjoyed bingo and many other games.

She is survived by a brother, Normand T. Gauthier of North Providence; a sister, Viola Lebeau of Central Falls and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Lucien M. Gauthier and Sylvia M. Baron.

Services are private. Donations can be made directly to your local animal Shelter. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com .