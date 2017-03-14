Gamm’s ‘The Nether’ is thought-provoking

PAWTUCKET – Dark. Disturbing. Unsettling. And quite wonderful.

Those were the thoughts swirling in my head as I left the Gamm’s latest production, “The Nether.”

Judith Swift, the show’s director, describes the Nether as “a parallel universe in which one can cozy up to the avatars of humankind’s greatest taboos with no consequences.” The Nether is a virtual world, but “just because it’s virtual doesn’t mean it isn’t real.”

Richard Donnelly plays Sims, the creator of the Nether, known in the Nether as Papa. As the play opens, he’s being interrogated by Morris (Casey Seymor Kim), an “in-world” detective accusing Sims of some pretty nasty crimes. But the crimes happen in the Nether, not in the real world, so are they really crimes?

So many questions, and you’ll leave the theater with them swirling in your head.

The set is masterfully crafted. The real world is a dark corner with harsh neon rope-lighting, with the action happening around a lit-up cube that serves as table and computer station. The Nether is a gorgeous Victorian style room with a garden at the entrance and just enough out-of-place items to suggest it’s not a real place.

Kim is strong as the detective who struggles with the findings of her department’s investigations. Jim O’Brien perfectly plays the conflicted Doyle, a customer of the Nether from whom Morris tries to gather information to bring down Sims.

Jamie Dufault is wonderful as Woodnut, the detective sent into the Nether to investigate, and whose reports are read to Sims by Morris. Ally Gower is terrific as Iris, the 12-year-old girl who lives in the Nether, both the object of affections and the victim of crimes.

Donnelly’s performance is powerful. As the real man who created the Nether, he’s the only character that lives both in the real world and in the Nether. And he goes from one to the next with ease.

“The Nether” is not for everyone. It’s billed as being aimed at mature audiences. There will be moments where you’ll grit your teeth, and moments when you’ll say, “That could really happen.”

But “The Nether” is at the very least thought-provoking, and for that alone, it’s worth the investment.

The Gamm Theatre presents “The Nether” through March 26. For tickets and information, visit www.gammtheatre.org, or call the box office at 401-723-4266.