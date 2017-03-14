Barrington holds off Ponaganset in Div. II boys' hockey semifinals

Chieftains post 4-2 win in second game of best-of-three series, but Eagles come back to win third game, 4-0

PORTSMOUTH -- The Ponaganset High boys’ hockey team saw its quest for a return trip to a championship series at Brown University’s Meehan Auditorium come up short on Monday night, as the Chieftains suffered a 4-0 defeat to Barrington High in the third game of their best-of-three Division II semifinal-round series at Portsmouth Abbey’s rink.

After a 5-2 loss last Friday night in game one of the series, the Chieftains came out strong in the second game the following night at Levy Arena and forced a winner-take-all game by skating to a 4-2 win.

But in Monday’s game, the Eagles scored twice in the first period and then rode the goaltending of Joshua Cabral, who stopped 24 shots, the rest of the way to the victory and a spot in the best-of-three finals, which begins on Thursday. The Eagles will battle one of their Division II-South rivals, the Rogers/Middletown/Rocky Hill co-op team.

As for the Chieftains, who went 21-1 last season to win the Division III championship, they end a superb first season in D-II with a 12-4-2 regular-season record that saw them share the Division II-North title with Toll Gate and a 3-3 mark in the playoffs that includes their three-game victory over Portsmouth in their quarterfinal-round series.

In Ponaganset’s win last Saturday night, the Eagles won most of the faceoffs, but the Chieftains were prepared, and they nearly scored in the opening minutes Jacob Lincourt got the puck after a shot by Ryan Watts and passed it back to Tommy Caine, who then found Cam St. Amand, but St. Amand’s shot was saved by Cabral.

The Chieftains kept this up until they finally got one past Cabral, a zinger by Nathan Watts with 6:15 to go in the first period. He was assisted by Ryan Watts and Lincourt. Three minutes later, the Chieftains doubled their lead with a breakaway goal by St. Amand, who shot the puck over Cabral’s shoulder.

Ponaganset’s goalie, Curtis Briggs, who totaled 80 saves in each of the series’ three games, was tested in the second, as Barrington’s Dom Robidoux found himself wide open with the puck after the Chieftains turned it over, but his shot was too much and it sailed over the net.

Briggs made two big saves before the Chieftains took over again and made it a 3-0 game a little more than four minutes into the period on a goal by Matt Carlson that was set up by Josh Dalessio. While falling to the ice, Dalessio managed to send the puck to the net, and Carlson was there to knock the puck past Cabral, who didn’t even see it.

The Eagles got a goal back with 5:44 left in the period, but with 2:33 on the clock, the Chieftains upped their lead to 4-1, as Lincourt got the puck to Ryan Watts, who brought it down the ice and scored. Barrington scored its other at the beginning of the third period, but the Eagles did no more damage the rest of the way.