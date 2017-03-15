Andrews, Drezek grab top-20 finishes at New Balance meet

MANHATTAN, N.Y. – Lincoln High senior Samantha Andrews, (pictured), capped her magnificent indoor track and field season by placing 18th in the 20-pound weight throw on Sunday afternoon at the three-day New Balance National Scholastic Championships at The Armory.

Andrews, who delivered a throw of 48 feet, four inches, was coming off a whirlwind five-day stretch that saw her take second in the weight (with a throw of 50-2½) at the New England Weight Throw Championships on Wednesday, March 8, at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, and four days later, capture fourth place (48-2½) in the girls’ 17-18 age division at the Hershey USATF Youth Championships in Hershey, Penn.

Lincoln senior Maggie Tarmey also placed 28th at the national meet with a throw of 43-7¼, and prior to that, she finished seventh (45-2) at the New England meet and 10th (41-10½) at the Hershey meet.

In the boys’ 25-pound hammer, three Lincoln juniors placed among the top 30: Garrett Doyle (24th, 58-8), Evan Grivers (27th, 58-2), and Matt Thibaudeau (30th, 57 feet). Those three were also among the top 15th in the boys’ 17-18 age division at the Hershey meet – Thibaudeau finished 10th (60-1¾), Grivers 13th (59 feet), and Doyle 15th (57-5¾) – and the New Englands, with Thibaudeau (57-7), Grivers (57-6) and Doyle (57-2¼) taking the ninth through 11th places.

Also competing at the New Balance meet was Cumberland senior Ben Drezek in the 5,000 meters. He placed 20th in a time of 15:56.24.