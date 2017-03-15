Congratulations, Marcia Green

I write to add my voice to those who are celebrating Marcia Green’s induction into the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame. I have known Marcia since I was elected to the Cumberland School Committee in 1986 when she covered the committee aa a reporter for The Pawtucket Times.

Marcia is a local treasure. She is editor, reporter and storyteller who makes all aspects of civic life in Northern Rhode Island come alive.

She is the repository of our collective memories connecting-the-dots with past and present so that complex issues have context and clarity.

She is responsible for The Valley Breeze’s quality journalism that places the newspaper at the top of local and state-wide papers in Rhode Island, and as the New England Newspaper and Press Association has indicated, among the top papers in New England. This is an incredible accomplishment.

Marcia, we are all so proud of your award and all you have done to build and enrich our communities in Northern Rhode Island. Congratulations!

Bill Allen

Cumberland