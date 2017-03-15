Cumberland High Variety Show had ‘amazing’ talent

I wanted to share a great experience I had last Friday night (March 3). Cumberland High School had a variety show. It was full of talent and pride.

The auditorium was filled and I was not sure what to expect. Well, the talent was amazing! I told my husband I didn’t want it to end. From the beginning until the end I was captivated. I was moved the most by the music and message that was being sent. It was about Love...no matter who you are. Loving all. I actually felt positive about our youth when I left. Each student involved gave it all...and job well done. What a great event to have!

I would like to send out a big “thank you” to the teachers and faculty members who helped these students shine and share their gifts. Knowing budgets, I am sure they all helped on their own time and money. Our youth need more role models. I hope the school and parents realize that they are blessed to have people who care in their school.

I wonder how many other schools have an event like this?

Thank you for allowing me to share.

Mary Brin

Smithfield

Publisher’s Note: I was as the same show, and I echo Ms. Brin’s thoughts. It was a great show! Lincoln High School will present its Variety Show this weekend. Smithfield High students presented “Grease” last weekend. Keep your eyes open! Check in with the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket. There are many great shows young people are doing!