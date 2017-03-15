Elite Eight’s not so great for Cumberland basketball team

Division II champs suffer 64-50 loss to SRA in Open Tournament quarterfinals

PROVIDENCE – Sunday night’s Open Tournament quarterfinal-round game between the St. Raphael Academy and Cumberland High boys’ basketball team was a close one, but with just under five minutes to play, the Saints put some distance between themselves and the Clippers and went on to take a 64-50 victory at Brown University’s Pizzitola Center.

With the Elite Eight win, the 2nd-seeded Saints earned a spot in the tournament’s Final Four that will take place this weekend at the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center. It will be the Saints’ first trip to the semifinals since they won the state’s first Open Tournament in the 2010-11 season, and they will be playing 3rd-seeded crosstown rival Shea on Saturday at 6 p.m. Top-seeded Bishop Hendricken and 5th-seeded North Kingstown will face each other in the other semifinal-round game at 4 p.m.

But before making plans for their weekend trip to Kingston, the Saints received a tough battle from the 7th-seeded Division II champion Clippers, who sank eight three-pointers in the game. Five of them came from senior Brandon Kolek, who hit five three-pointers, and his last one brought the Clippers to within a point of the Saints, 47-46, with seven minutes to go in the game.

“(Cumberland) battled us all the way,” SRA head coach Tom “Saar” Sorrentine said. “They’re never out of the game with those three-point shooters they have. We’d go up eight or nine (points) and then they’d hit a three and then another three, and now it’s a three-point game. And they played tough on defense. We had to earn all our points.”

After Kolek’s last three-pointer, the Saints started to break away. Willie Washington, who was on fire all night, was fouled and sank both of his free throws to put SRA up by three, 49-46, and Zaheer Santiago also hit a pair of free throws to give SRA a 51-46 lead with 4:53 to play.

“Zaheer shoots the ball pretty well,” said Sorrentine. “We were trying to get him open, but then (Cumberland) started to play him man-to-man along with Peter (Wilson), and then Willie (Washington) ended up opening up. (Cumberland) did a good job on defense.”

After buckets from Wilson and Washington gave the Saints a nine-point lead, the Clippers were relegated to fouling with 2½ minutes left, and Wilson and Washington hit their free throws to make it a 61-46 game. Baskets by the Kolek brothers, Tyler and Brandon, halted the Saints’ 14-point run, but with under a minute left, the Saints stole the ball and threw it down the court to a wide open Wilson, who put an exclamation point on the victory with a dunk.

“We gave (SRA) the best we could,” Cumberland head coach Gary Reedy said. “They’re a good team. Saar is a great coach; he’s been around for 30-some odd years, he has his kids well prepared, and it showed. But my kids had nothing to lose. We were playing with house money at this point, and I’m pretty proud of them.”

The Clippers opened the game with leads of 5-2 and 11-4, but the Saints came back to take the lead by knocking down three-pointers. Santiago and Washington hit three-pointers to trim the Clippers’ lead to 14-10, and another three by Washington gave the Saints a 17-14 lead. The Saints eventually led by as many as 11 points, but at halftime, they held a 33-30 lead.

The Saints were led by Washington, who scored 22 points, and Wilson, who put up 20, and adding nine points each were Trevante Jones and Santiago. Brandon Kolek scored 21 points to lead the Clippers, Tyler Kolek added 13, and Jackson Zancan had 10.

As for the Clippers, Sunday’s loss ended an outstanding season that saw them end their season with a 17-4 record in the division, a 21-6 overall mark that included the two games they won to repeat as the Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln’s Roadshow Holiday Classic champions, and of course, their first Division II championship since the 2012-13 season.

Reedy also said that he noticed that their crowds were getting bigger each game, with alumni and fans coming to support the Clippers.

“It was great for the kids,” said Reedy, whose team won its Open Tournament opener last Thursday with a 66-54 win over 10th-seeded La Salle Academy. “It’s something they will always remember. Our season was incredible. Most people thought we were going to be a fifth, maybe a sixth seed in D-II, and we ended up winning (the championship).”