Lincoln’s Christian Jewelers celebrates 25 years

LINCOLN – In 25 years, they’ve seen it all, including a proposal right in their storefront. This year, Christian Jewelers is celebrating a quarter of a century in business, in the same spot the family-run company opened its doors in 1992.

The shop sits in the middle of the Lonsdale shopping center at 184 Front St., not far from where owners Elie and Afaf Ghazal raised their three children, Christian, Natalie and Talia, now young adults, in Lincoln.

“It’s not just business, we became very friendly with the town people,” Afaf Ghazal said.

From the very beginning, Elie Ghazal says, “There was a chemistry” with locals, and when he originally signed a lease for three years to occupy the space, he had no idea it would turn out the way it did.

The shop offers watch, jewelry and grandfather clock repairs, ring sizing, adjustments, restoration services, gem identification and custom designs, as well as the assortment of pieces on display for purchase at the store, run by Elie, Afaf and their son, Christian.

For Afaf, some of the most significant memories she holds from her time working at the shop stem from the moments they’ve helped folks identify or restore items left by relatives who’ve passed away.

“To see them walk out and have tears in their eyes, have part of their loved ones with them, either re-invented or restored, that’s always very touching for me,” she said.

There’s plenty of joyful memories at Christian Jewelers, the Ghazals said, including the moment a man spontaneously proposed to his girlfriend. The woman had been shopping at another store in the plaza, Afaf said, meanwhile, her boyfriend was at Christian Jewelers when he fell in love with a ring.

Right after Elie boxed the ring up, he said, the woman opened the door only to see her boyfriend down on one knee, box in hand. As Elie and Afaf beamed, they said it’s a moment they were proud to witness.

The couple said they’ve been lucky to see multiple generations come into Christian Jewelers. They now see folks coming in for engagement rings who were once walking into the store as young children.

Now, they said their son Christian is an integral part of the business. He started working full-time at the shop at age 22, about six years ago, and went on to study at the Gemological Institute of America in New York City where he earned a certificate in gemology.

While knowledge is vital to be successful in the jewelry industry, the family said, being personable is what differentiates them with other companies and chain stores.

“When a customer comes in, we listen to them,” Elie said.

“We love this job,” he said.

Store hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information can be found at www.christianjewelersinc.net , or by calling 401-723-7078, where customers are greeted by one of the Ghazals – not an automated menu message.