New owner, new plans for West Wrentham Road restaurant site

CUMBERLAND – The site of the old Dancing Pig restaurant at 48 West Wrentham Road, which was supposed to be turned into high-class office space, is coming back before the Town Council with a new owner seeking permission to install yet another restaurant there, along with a public storage facility.

Michael Bouthillette purchased the 2.7-acre site in December 2016 for $110,000 from Michael Antonelli, vice president of BLL Holdings LLC in Connecticut. The town has just assessed it at $364,200.

No address was given for Bouthillette and his attorney, John Gannon, did not return a Breeze phone call.

It was April of 2016 when Nicholas Pacheco of Cumberland secured a rezoning of this property from Residential-1 to Commercial-1 with the promise to neighbors that he had no plans for another restaurant.

Abutters, relieved to hear about a “class-A” executive office building, agreed to the plan rather than take the chance that another restaurateur would take advantage of a grandfather clause available despite the residential zoning.

Councilors approved the commercial zone with the stipulation that allowed only these uses: a small hotel or bed and breakfast, limited business services, professional service, finance, insurance or real estate services, mixed-used residential, medical or dental office, day care center or nonprofit community center.

Pacheco, a financial services manager with Independent Business Solutions, told councilors at the time that he was fine with the list of restricted uses because he planned to hold onto the property for 25 to 30 years. “I’m not a flipper,” he assured them.

As the new owner, Bouthillette is seeking council action to add two uses to the list – restaurant and self-storage.

According to Cumberland’s director of planning and community development, Jonathan Stevens, restaurants aren’t allowed in Commercial 1 zones except by special exception, and self-storage facilities are not permitted at all. The site lost its restaurant grandfather right when it was rezoned, Stevens said.

Councilor Scott Schmitt had cast the single opposing vote a year ago when he objected to extending the commercial zone down West Wrentham Road.

In other council action, members were considering this week an application for a junk and secondhand goods dealer license for Odds and Ends, 2376 Mendon Road, in the Cumberland House of Pizza plaza.

The shop, by Ashley Imondi of Johnston, replaces the pawn shop opened by Dan Rocco Baldelli back in 2008.