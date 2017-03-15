Reader: Publisher’s disrespect typical of Republicans these days

Excerpts from Tom Ward’s recent column: “We don’t print bat guano crazy letters, and we won’t be posting hateful, out-of-line comments, either. ... Writers will need to be respectful and civil here. Take ‘crazy’ to Facebook.”

This doesn’t sound too respectful to me. Now understand that these comments don’t bother me personally, but I do find them to be a perfect illustration of the “Do as I say not as I do” attitude that infects Republican thinking these days.

Doug Forcier

Lincoln