Rick’s Musical Instruments marks 25th year

CUMBERLAND – It all started as a garage-based repair shop for musical instruments, but Rick Verfaille’s work soon outgrew the original space in Cumberland.

He became known as the go-to guy for repairs in town, he said, and today, Rick’s Musical Instruments is celebrating its 25th anniversary, while continuing to repair thousands of instruments a year.

The company was originally known for its repair services, but the business now offers a slew of music lessons, sells instruments and gear at its shop located at 2352 Mendon Road and has embedded itself in New England school music programs.

Verfaille said the company partners with school districts including Cumberland and Lincoln, as well as other towns in Rhode Island, and holds partnerships with schools in Connecticut and Massachusetts, too. Rick’s Musical Instruments collaborates with elementary schools and higher education institutions and every level of schooling in between, Verfaille said.

As he stepped into a wind instrument showroom at the shop, Verfaille said, “This is what we’re known for.”

It’s here that many students purchase or rent their first instrument, some of them traveling over an hour to pick up a piece, Verfaille said. Wind instruments such as saxophones, trumpets, clarinets and trombones adorn the walls in the room.

Verfaille started playing clarinet when he was in 3rd grade, and eventually took up oboe when the Woonsocket Middle School needed a player. The Woonsocket native who now lives in Lincoln went on to become a student at the Boston Conservatory.

“Music’s been around my whole life,” he said, and part of Rick’s Musical Instruments’ mission is to provide students a similar experience.

Watching children come into the shop and hit notes for the first time is a privilege Verfaille said he cherishes, and it’s the company’s goal to make gear rentals affordable for parents.

He said the company is challenged by competing online vendors, but he maintained that visiting storefronts in person to test out instruments is the best way to know what a customer is buying.

“We’ve got to keep the music going,” he said, adding that it’s an invaluable educational tool.

Rick’s also has “road representatives,” Verfaille said, who visit schools weekly to save parents a trip to the store.

Not all students who come into Rick’s Musical Instruments are children, however.

Verfaille said folks in their 60s take the company’s instructional lessons, and everything from banjo, woodwinds, violin and voice are taught at the shop.

While the shop has an extensive woodwind collection, Verfaille said, an assortment of guitars, keyboards, amplifiers, bluegrass instruments, sheet music and accessories are sold there.

“We’ve just been blossoming,” Verfaille said since the company’s beginning, adding that the business has expanded into Rehoboth, Mass., where Bravo Musical Instruments was established about three years ago. That location has 10 rooms for musical instruction and a showroom, Verfaille said.

Rick’s in Cumberland is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed Sundays.

More information about lessons and products can be found at www.ricksmusicalinstruments.com or by calling 401-658-3404.