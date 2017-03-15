Two local engineers promoted at Pare

LINCOLN – Pare Corp., a Lincoln-based engineering and planning firm, announces the recent promotions of two local employees.

Eric Silva, of Cumberland, has been promoted to project engineer in the Transportation Division. He joined Pare in January 2011 and specializes in bridge inspections, analysis and design of superstructure and substructure components, bridge load ratings, material quantity, and cost estimates. Silva earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Rhode Island and interned at the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. He also completed training with the National Highway Institute in safety inspection of in-service bridges and is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

David Matheson, of Attleboro, Mass., has been promoted to senior project engineer in the Geotechnical Division. Since joining Pare in 1998, Matheson earned his master’s degree in civil engineering from Northeastern University and received his professional engineer license. He has been involved in the analysis and design of many bridge projects, including the Central Bridge in Barrington and the Providence I-195 relocation project, as well as work for portions of the Combined Sewer Overflow Abatement Program for the Narragansett Bay Commission, and numerous dams throughout New England.