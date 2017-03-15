Robert H. White – North Providence

Robert H. White, 60, passed away suddenly March 11, 2017, from heart complications.

He was the husband of Linda A. (Finch) White; son of the late William and Claire (Charello) White; father of Robert H. White Jr. and his wife, Janice, Claire P. O’Brien and her husband, Roderick, and Krystal M. White; stepfather of Amanda Tessier and Amandalyn Tessier; grandfather of Robert III, Sela, Mark, Mikayla, Braydon and Ryan; brother of William N. White Jr., Louis White and his wife, Debbie, Edward White and his wife, Irene, Howard White Sr. and his wife, Doris, Anna Marie Morisseau and her husband, Peter, and Lily Ames and her husband, Russell.

Robert loved his family above and beyond all other things. He was a devoted and beloved father and grandfather. His children and grandchildren were his greatest joys, and he spoiled them every chance he got. Always quick with a joke, his laugh was contagious and he brought joy to all who knew and loved him.

A landscaper by trade, Robert loved gardening and anything involving nature, especially flowers, trees, water, and wildlife. He was frequently seen at Twin River Casino and Dunkin Donuts, extra coffee in hand (whether you wanted it or not!). Kind, generous, funny beyond compare, and a friend to all, he will be dearly, dearly missed.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 17, 4-7 p.m., with a service on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Ave., Providence, followed by burial in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.