Central Falls police seek second suspect in shooting

CENTRAL FALLS – Police are asking for the public's help in apprehending a second suspect involved with a shooting on Earle Street. Rashawn T. Clark, 22, with a last known address in Central Falls, is said to have ties to the Boston area. He is wanted for felony assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm, among other charges.

On March 5, police responded to the area of 154 Earle St. for a report of a shooting and determined that three people had been shot. Detectives were called to the scene to conduct a comprehensive investigation, and were subsequently able to identify a male subject involved in the altercation. They obtained an arrest warrant for Central Falls resident Troy Adams, 32, and placed him into custody on March 9.

Members of the detective bureau continued to investigate the case, which led to an arrest warrant for Clark.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Clark is urged to contact the Central Falls Police at 401-727-7411, or if they wish to remain anonymous, the tips line at 401-727-7420.