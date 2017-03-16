Cy's in charge: Butler takes over as Smithfield head football coach

Former Div. I-AA All-American at URI served as defensive coordinator for Moses Brown, PCD/Juanita Sanchez co-op team

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield High football team will have a new head coach this fall, and it's a name that's very familiar to longtime University of Rhode Island gridiron fans.

Cy Butler, who was a dynamic Division I-AA All-American punt returner for the Rams in the mid-1990s and later went on to play in the Arena Football League's AF2 developmental league and coach at the high school and collegiate levels, was appointed the Sentinels' head coach at the Smithfield School Committee meeting that was held on Tuesday, March 7, at Smithfield High.

Last week was truly an eventful one for Butler. The day before the appointment, he and his wife welcomed their second child to the family, Bennett Miles Butler, and while the birth of his first son excited him, so did the announcement of his new job.

“It’s been a whirlwind week,” Butler said last Friday, “but I’m excited for these new beginnings, as well as the opportunity to obviously help the Smithfield program and continue the excellence that they already have.”

Butler, who took last season off from coaching, had spent the previous 11 years as an assistant coach on the high school and collegiate levels, but never had he held a head coaching job until now.

“I feel like it’s my time,” added Butler, who also has a 20-month-old daughter, Bryce. “I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this for a long time. I’ve been in this game since 1989, and it was just a matter of building my resume and then continuing to build a good name and reputation and produce both on the field personally and as a coach.”

Butler, who lives on the Providence/North Providence line and is an assistant fitness director at Youfit Health Clubs in North Providence, takes over for Chris Branch, who resigned last month after 11 seasons at the Sentinels' helm, and inherits a program that was 20-3 in the regular season during the last three years and won the Division IV Super Bowl in 2015.

He was one of eight applicants for the job, a field that was narrowed down to three by Smithfield High principal Dan Kelley and athletic director Tony Torregrossa and interviewed by a big panel that not only included Kelley and Torregrossa, but also two parents, the four captains of the 2017 team, and two other administrators.

"We're really excited to bring him on board," said Kelley. "This is a big score for us. Posting this job so late, I was a little nervous because I wasn't sure what we were going to get, but we had some good, quality candidates that I was excited about, and Cy came out on top."

While Kelley and the rest of panel were impressed with Butler, the new head coach came away impressed as well, especially with the group of captains who took part in the interview process.

“I felt like the young men I was sitting in front of, there was something about them,” said Butler. “They were very attentive and very mature, and I was very impressed with that. I felt like those were the type of kids that I wanted to lead and try to help get to the next level, both athletically and academically.”

On the field, Butler obviously hopes to see his team continue its winning ways and get back to “the tournament,” but off the field, Butler has bigger goals in mind.

“I’ve had a lot of success coaching,” he added. “But for me, it’s not about being recognized like that. It’s about what you do for these kids and how you affect these young men. That means more than the numbers. What type of young men are you putting out there? What are they doing with their lives?

“I was lucky to be coached by a gentleman named John DiBiaso, (who is) a legend and probably the most successful coach in Massachusetts history,” added Butler. “He has multiple state titles in both football and basketball, but on top of that, he helps people beyond the field and the court. He still is someone who is very instrumental in my life, and to this day, I want to be like him. I look at the things he does and the way he affects people and I want to affect people that way.

“I think that is your legacy. Forget about all the accolades; it’s more about what you’re doing to influence the next generation and the impact that you’re leaving.”

A 1993 graduate of Weston (Mass.) High, where under DiBiaso, he was a two-time All-State quarterback and free safety and the 1992 Boston Globe Player of the Year, Butler excelled as a slot receiver and kickoff/punt returner for the Rams, where he's currently the program's all-time leader in all-purpose yardage (5,380) and ranked third in receptions (189) and sixth in receiving yards (2,348).

After URI, Butler had a couple of tryouts with the New York Giants, and he spent six seasons playing for the New Haven Ninjas, Mohegan Wolves, and Albany Conquest of the AF2 league, as well as one for the San Antonio Matadors of the Spring Football League and another for the New England Surge of the Continental Indoor Football League.

Near the end of his playing career, Butler began his coaching career by serving as an assistant coach at Moses Brown from 2005-07, and in 2008, he coached at South Kingstown High, serving as the special teams coordinator and working with the wide receivers and defensive backs, as the Rebels repeated as Division II Super Bowl champions.

In 2009, Butler entered the collegiate coaching ranks to serve as the running backs coach at Division III Mount Ida College in Newton, Mass. He then returned to the RIIL to serve as the defensive coordinator for the Providence County Day/Juanita Sanchez co-op team in 2010 and at Moses Brown in 2011, and from there, Butler headed to D-III Worcester State University and spent the next few seasons coaching the Lancers' wide receivers and serving as the passing game coordinator before taking over as the offensive coordinator in 2015.