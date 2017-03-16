Cracovia Soccer Club's signups are Saturday at St. Stan's hall

WOONSOCKET – The Cracovia Soccer Club, which has served the community’s youth for the past 37 years, will hold its final signups for the upcoming spring season on Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the St. Stanislaus parish hall at 184 Harris Ave.

Players can also register online at www.cracoviasoccerclub.com until Sunday, and the registrations can be accessed directly from the club’s Facebook page. Registration is for children ages 3-18 (as of July 31), and players do not have to live in Woonsocket in order to be a member of the club.

The fees are $65 for the first child in each family and $30 for the second child, with a maximum of $110 per family; late fees will be added to registrations after Sunday. The fees will cover the costs of a quality soccer uniform (with a jersey, not a T-shirt), socks, shorts, a trophy for each participant, and supplemental accidental co-insurance.

Email cracovia.soccer@gmail.com or call 401-769-2392 to request a registration form or for more information.