Pawtucket man arrested for pot operation

PAWTUCKET – City resident Michael Pimentel was arrested on Wednesday for running a marijuana operation out of his apartment.

On March 15, the Pawtucket Police Department Narcotic’s Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant at 179 Oriole Ave., second floor. Police seized about 222 grams of marijuana, various packaging and distribution materials, and about $14,500 in U.S. currency.

The search warrant was issued after an investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics. Pimentel, 40, was arrested as a result of the investigation and charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, and third or subsequent narcotics offense