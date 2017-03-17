Alva L. Bourré Jr. – Bellingham, Mass.

Alva L. Bourré Jr., 78, of Bellingham, Mass., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 16, 2017, with his loving family by his side.

Alva was the beloved husband of Jeanne L. (Riendeau) Bourré for 56 years. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on February 17, 1939, he was the son of the late Alva L. and Alice V. (Brodeur) Bourré, Sr. He was the loving father of Richard Bourré of Boston, Russell Bourré of Bellingham, Mass., Alison Giannetti and her husband, Richard Jr., of Bellingham, Mass., Elizabeth Canesi and her husband, Michael, of Franklin, Mass., and Joel Bourré and his wife, Stacey, of Bellingham, Mass.

He leaves his adored grandchildren, Tia and Tessa Giannetti, Nicolas, Angelina and Marissa Canesi, Jack, Gavin and Pyper Bourré, his extended family and many nieces and nephews. Alva was the brother of the late Norman P. Bourré.

Al was a lifelong resident of Bellingham and also a summer resident of West Harwich, Mass. He spent his professional life dedicated to the prudent financial operations of companies throughout a variety of positions, including his most recent service as Chief Financial Officer of Newman Associates in Canton, MA and also held positions with Raytheon Corporation, ITT and CIBA Geigy, as well as his own accounting practice. He was a graduate of both Bentley University and Clark University. Al was a retired member of the Board of Directors of Dean Bank, a position he held for 29 years. He served as a Board Chairman and had been a member of the finance, security and other committees throughout his tenure.

Al liked watching classic western movies as well as auto racing and following his favorite New England teams, especially the Patriots, Bruins and Red Sox. He enjoyed dining out and traveling with his wife. Sanibel Island, Fla., was a favorite winter destination. A devoted husband, caring and generous father and grandfather, he cherished time spent with family and friends at his summer cottage on Cape Cod.

His funeral will be held on Monday, March 20, at 9 a.m., from Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 South Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, Mass., with a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10 a.m., at St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, R.I. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are on Sunday, March 19, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Donations to a charity of your choice in memory of Alva L. Bourré Jr. would be appreciated. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com .