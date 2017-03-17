Jacqueline M. Fontaine – North Smithfield

Jacqueline M. (Desrosiers) Fontaine, 88, of North Smithfield, peacefully entered into eternal life on March 15, 2017, at St. Antoine Residence. She was known to family and friends lovingly as “Jackie” and was the devoted wife for 48 years of the late Joseph A. Fontaine who passed in November 2001.

Jackie was born in West Warwick, lived most of her life in Woonsocket, with the last eight years in loving care of the staff at St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the daughter of the late Edmund and Florida (Metivier) Desrosiers.

A devoted catholic, she was a parishioner of Holy Family church, former member of St. John's Ladies Guild, and a communicant of St Agatha’s Church. She was active in veteran’s activities, including a member of the Gold Star Mothers.

She enjoyed reading, playing bingo, spending time with her family, especially enjoying her grand-children and great-grandchildren. Jackie will be remembered for her warm smile and sweet caring nature. She will be dearly missed, and will always be in our hearts.

She is survived by two sons, Robert Fontaine and his wife, Denise, of Cumberland, and Maurice Fontaine and his wife, Michelle, of Cranston; four daughters, Louise Moore and her husband, Michael, Elise Cadorette, Melanie Belisle and her husband, Jon, all of North Smithfield and Lucie Topik of Burrillville; a sister, Bernadette Lefebvre of Cumberland; six grandchildren, Jillian Gomes, Melissa Carpentier, Clarissa Russell, Justine Hees, Holly Detonnancourt and Ross Topik, as well as eight great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Robert Desrosiers.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Agatha’s Church, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield RI 02896.

www.holtfuneralhome.com