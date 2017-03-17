Michael J. Harty – Bellingham, Mass.

Mr. Michael J. Harty, 46, of Bellingham, Mass., died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, R.I., after being stricken at his residence.

Mr. Harty was born in Framingham, Mass., the son of Richard P. and Angelina (Givani) Harty Sr. He was a graduate of Randolph High School, Class of 1990 and was a longtime employee of Waters Corporation in Milford, Mass.

Along with his loving parents of Summerdale, Ala., he is survived by his four siblings: Sandra A., wife of Kevin Mellen of Shrewsbury, Mass., Richard P. Harty Jr. and his wife, Mary, of Woonsocket, R.I., Lisa, wife of James Sacco of Woonsocket, R.I., and Peter J. Harty of Newport, R.I.; also six nephews; two nieces and two grandnephews.

His funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 21, at 10 a.m, at the Assembly of God Church, 244 Lexington Ave., North Providence, R.I. In accordance with his wishes cremation will follow. Visiting hours will be held Monday, March 20, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress St., Milford, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Assembly of God Church, 244 Lexington Ave., North Providence, RI 02904.