Hasbro announces three new Monopoly tokens

PAWTUCKET – City-based Hasbro is gearing up to celebrate World Monopoly Day on March 19 by announcing the winning tokens from the Monopoly Token Madness Vote. Fans across the globe have spoken, and the eight tokens set to "pass GO" in the next generation of the game are the Scottie dog, top hat, car, battleship, cat, T-rex, rubber ducky, and penguin tokens.

The three new tokens are the T-rex, rubber ducky and penguin. While the Scottie dog, top hat, car, cat, and battleship tokens can breathe a sigh of relief, the thimble, boot, and wheelbarrow tokens didn't make the cut. They won't be part of the next generation of the board game.

During the worldwide vote, held Jan. 10-31, fans from more than 100 countries selected the eight tokens they hoped to see in the next generation of the game from a list of 64 contenders. The campaign drew more than 4.3 million votes, "empowering fans to make their mark on this iconic game," states a release

The Scottie dog received the most votes, followed by the T-rex, top hat, car, rubber ducky, cat, penguin and battleship.