Inez L. Klockars – Woonsocket

Inez L. (Newsome) Klockars, 91, of Woonsocket, and formerly of North Smithfield died December 15, 2016. She was the wife of the late Frederick O. Klockars.

She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Waterson and her husband, William, of Smithfield; a son, Keith Klockars and his wife, Connie, of North Smithfield.

A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, March 26, 2017, at 1:30 p.m., in the Slatersville Congregational Church, 25 Green St., Slatersville. Burial will be private; Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Slatersville Congregational Church, PO Box 808, Slatersville, RI 02876.

