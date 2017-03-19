Joseph A. Castaldi – Lincoln

Joseph A. Castaldi, 51, of Manville, R.I., passed away on February 14, 2017, at the Trinity Health & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Woonsocket, son of the late Anthony W. & Judith (Vose) Castaldi.

Joseph was an automotive mechanic and did roofing in the N.H. area. His last job was working for the Coast Guard House Restaurant. A resident of Manville, previouly he lived in Narragansett.

He is survived by a brother, James F. Castaldi of Palmdale, Calif.; his aunts and uncles, Domenico and Ronaldo Castaldi, Jacqueline "Jackie" Castaldi and her husband, Bud, with whom he spent many of times, Elizabeth "Betsy" Vose with whom he lived, and a good friend, Glenn Morin, with whom he worked.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Dino Castaldi and an aunt, Phyllis Castaldi, with whom he lived in his younger years.

A committal service will be held Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m., in St. Charles Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Ave.,Woonsocket.

