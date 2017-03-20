Mary G. Forge – Cumberland

Mary G. Forge, 90, of Cumberland, entered eternal rest on Monday, March 20. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo W. Forge. Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Michael and Frances (Vescera) Ritacco.

She had lived in Cranston for many years before moving to Cumberland in 1998. She worked in the cosmetics department of the former Gladdings in Providence where she was the first to sell Estee Lauder line of products in Rhode Island.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Deborah Molitor, and son-in-law, Myles, of Cumberland, and her granddaughter and goddaughter, Liana Molitor, who brought her much joy. She was the sister of the late Lucretia Valente and Michael Ritacco Jr.

The funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland.

