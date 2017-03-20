Theresa "Pat" E. Monse – Cumberland

Theresa "Pat" E. (Elliott) Monse, 88, formerly of Bryant Street, Cumberland, passed away on Sunday, March 19, with her family by her side in Linn Health Care Center, East Providence. She was the beloved wife of 65 years to the late John R. Monse Sr.

Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Valarie (Bessette) Elliott. She resided in Cumberland for more than 56 years, previously residing in Pawtucket. In her retirement, Theresa split her time between her home in Cumberland and a winter home at The Lakes in Plant City, Fla.

Pat was an associate in various banks over the years, working at the former Industrial National Bank and Fleet Bank which is now Bank of America.

Mrs. Monse was a communicant of St. Patrick Church. She was a member of the Cumberland Terrace Association.

She is survived by her children, John R. Monse Jr. and his wife, Molly, of Woonsocket and Nancy Hoskins and her husband, John, of Cumberland; and her two grandchildren Meredith and Michael. She is also the sister of Harold Elliott of North Providence, Claire Horrcks and Lorraine Farley, both of East Providence.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life on Wednesday, March 22, with Visiting Hours from 4 to 7 p.m. at the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rte. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 23, at 11 a.m., in St. Patrick Church, Broad St., Cumberland. Burial will be private.

Kindly omit flowers.

