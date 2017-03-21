Corvese bill would create animal abuser registry

STATE HOUSE – Rep. Arthur Corvese last week filed legislation to create a statewide animal abuser registry aimed at preventing those with a history of mistreating animals from obtaining other animals.

“People who have abused animals should not be allowed to own other animals. Pets are utterly defenseless, and allowing those who are known to abuse them to have more of them is subjecting those animals to an almost-certain fate of pain, suffering and perhaps death,” said Corvese, of House District 55, North Providence. “This is a common-sense measure to prevent known abusers from having easy access to more likely victims.”

Under the legislation, the registry would be maintained by the Office of the Attorney General and would include all animal abusers who are convicted or plead guilty or not contest after the legislation has been enacted. The abuser’s information would be on the registry for 15 years after his or her release from prison, or upon conviction if no jail time is served. Those convicted of a second animal abuse charge would be on the registry for life.

All convicted animal abusers would have five days from release or conviction to register and must pay a one-time $125 fee for the administration and maintenance of the online registry.

The legislation had a hearing on March 7 before the House Judiciary Committee, which held it for further study.