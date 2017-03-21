Drop-in craft program Saturday

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will host a drop-in craft program on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children and their families are invited to drop-in to the Caidin Room in the Children’s Library to make a paper clip bookmark and/or a little golden book of their own using duct tape, paper, markers, glue and other craft supplies. The program is best for children ages 5-12 but younger children are welcome with adult caregivers.

The program is free and no registration is required. A local Girl Scout who is earning her Silver Award is facilitating this project.

Call 401-725-3714, ext. 209 or email rperron@pawtucketlibrary.org.