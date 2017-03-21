Narragansett beer celebrates return to R.I. with first batch in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET – Representatives for the Isle Brewers Guild and partner Narragansett Brewing Company celebrated Narragansett’s return to Rhode Island last week by brewing and canning the company’s first Rhode Island-made beer in 34 years, the “It’s About Time IPA.”

The craft brew hit store shelves immediately.

The bottom of the cans were stamped with the words “Hi Again Neighbor,” a takeoff on Narragansett’s “Hi Neighbor” slogan.

The logo on the can features Shepard’s Clock in Providence showing hands at 4:59 p.m., the minute before the 5 p.m. drinking hour.

The Guild on Main Street is a craft beer consortium run by the Isle Brewers Guild bringing brewers like Narragansett, Devil’s Purse, Farmer Willie’s, Sons of Liberty and Newburyport Brewing Company together under one roof.