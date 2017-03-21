Narragansett beer celebrates return to R.I. with first batch in Pawtucket

3/21/2017

Narragansett beer celebrates return to R.I. with first batch in Pawtucket

Narragansett Beer owner Mark Hellendrung samples one of the first “It’s About Time IPA” beers to come off the line at The Guild on Main Street last week. The beer was the first brewed by the company in Rhode Island in the past 34 years.

PAWTUCKET – Representatives for the Isle Brewers Guild and partner Narragansett Brewing Company celebrated Narragansett’s return to Rhode Island last week by brewing and canning the company’s first Rhode Island-made beer in 34 years, the “It’s About Time IPA.”

The craft brew hit store shelves immediately.

The bottom of the cans were stamped with the words “Hi Again Neighbor,” a takeoff on Narragansett’s “Hi Neighbor” slogan.

The logo on the can features Shepard’s Clock in Providence showing hands at 4:59 p.m., the minute before the 5 p.m. drinking hour.

The Guild on Main Street is a craft beer consortium run by the Isle Brewers Guild bringing brewers like Narragansett, Devil’s Purse, Farmer Willie’s, Sons of Liberty and Newburyport Brewing Company together under one roof.