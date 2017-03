Pasta dinner at Gatchell Post March 30

PAWTUCKET – The Walter G. Gatchell VFW Post 306 and its auxiliary will hold a spaghetti and meatball dinner at the post home, 171 Fountain St., on Thursday, March 30.

Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. The cost is $9 per person with tickets available at the door. The meal will include salad, spaghetti, meatballs and sausage, bread and butter, coffee and dessert.

Call 401-722-7146.