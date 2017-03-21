Pawtucket announces ‘Flavor of Pawtucket’ photo contest

PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket and Camera Werks have announced the 19th annual City of Pawtucket Photo Contest. Twelve winning photos will be selected by a panel of local photographers and placed in the 2018 city calendar.

The annual contest gives an opportunity to bring awareness to daily life, historic locations and the ever-changing landscape of Pawtucket through the lens of a camera. The contest is open to everyone, but the photo must be taken in Pawtucket.

This year’s theme is “The Flavor of Pawtucket.” Cumberland resident Wendy Jenks proposed the winning theme, after a public call for photo contest themes was advertised in January.

All photo submissions should follow the theme and must be taken in the city within the past year. Only one entry per contestant. Photos may be color or black and white. Film or quality digital prints will be accepted. All photos must be of good quality and suitable for reproduction.

All photos will be displayed in the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center during the Pawtucket Arts Festival. The Mayor’s Choice Award will receive a $100 cash prize, first place will receive a $75 cash prize, second place will receive a $50 cash prize, and remaining winners will receive gift certificates.

Submissions will be accepted from May 1 to Aug. 4 and should be dropped off at The Camera Werks, 766 Hope St., Providence, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Call 401-273-5367.