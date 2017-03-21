Phys ed teacher hopes his basketball wizardry can raise money for Shea’s athletic facilities

PAWTUCKET – Peter Mollo has been around basketball all his life, but a few years ago, he discovered a knack for trick shots that he hopes to spin into a major fundraising effort for Shea High School.

Word has been spreading throughout Rhode Island about Mollo, a physical education teacher at Shea, and now he hopes he can attract some national attention. He’s raising money to help improve the athletic and training facilities Shea has to offer, and he would love to add a weight training room and have improvements done on the gymnasium.

“I’ve loved (basketball) my whole life,” Mollo said. “I’ve played since I was a kid. I won a state championship at La Salle Academy, and then I furthered my career at Rhode Island College. I coached for a little bit, but now I’m currently a personal trainer. I like to work with clients one-on-one to help them reach their goals. That’s kind of where my life’s gone.”

After Mollo graduated from RIC, he landed a job as a phys ed teacher at Slater Junior High. He spent nine years there, and that’s where he discovered his knack for shooting a basketball in bizarre ways.

“I just started messing around with the kids, throwing the ball off the wall, doing different stuff, and it just kind of progressed from there,” he said. “I’ve currently been here at Shea for three years, and I have a lot of the same kids, so when I transferred here, they’d ask me to do the same shots and that kind of took off from there.”

In his free time, Mollo comes up with different types of shots. He said he also takes requests and suggestions, but he mainly comes up with the shots. Some are harder than others.

“Sometimes they go right in, and sometimes it takes 10-15 minutes,” he said. “It depends.”

Mollo doesn’t get nervous taking them, no matter who’s watching. He said that you “just have to have fun with it; if you make one, you make one, and if you miss, then you miss, it is what it is.” The biggest thing he wants to come out of this experience, however, is to raise money for the school.

Some of his shots were taped and put on the internet. He said that he was “discovered” after doing a particularly hard shot.

“I hit a shot from half court,” recalled Mollo. “I was in a plank position, and I threw it around my back. And that was probably one of the tougher ones I’ve done. It got a lot of likes on Facebook and a lot of views, and that’s where the (local) news (stations) had saw it. That was the one that got a lot of attention.”

After appearing on WPRI-TV, Mollo decided to set up a GoFundMe page, which he started March 13. It can be found by visiting www.gofundme.com/trick-shots-for-shea or going through Facebook.

As of last Thursday afternoon, Mollo said he had raised about $1,100. “We’ve gotten a ton of support from the community. I have a goal of $25,000, so whatever money we can raise, we may be able to get some new equipment put in here and a new weight-training area started. (Principal) Dr. (Jacqueline) Ash has been really receptive of coming up with some different ideas.”

Mollo added that he would ultimately love to have gym renovations.

“We need a new floor,” he said. “These kids just need a bigger facility. We have some great kids, some tremendous athletes. Our football team won the Super Bowl, the boys’ basketball team was undefeated during the year, and the soccer team is always good. They need a level playing field with the rest of the state. They need a better facility and need something to be proud of.

“And aside from the gym, if we had a weight room where these kids could train, that would help them progress their (athletic) careers, maybe to the next level.”

To further his cause, Mollo has also come up with some ideas for fundraisers. He’s still developing them, but wants to find the best way to go about it to accommodate the most people to make it a success, he said.

On a lighter note, Mollo is a fan of the Harlem Globetrotters.

“Oh, I would love to,” he said with a laugh when asked if he would play for them. But while he wouldn’t actually go out for the team, he said he recently saw online a phys ed teacher from New York who had tried out for the team at Madison Square Garden, and he said that his shots were way better than the New Yorker.

“I’d like to have an opportunity to get some type of attention where I could generate more income for the school,” he said. “It’s been a pretty cool experience, and I’m looking forward to the future. I’m really excited that a lot of people have rallied around this. It’s a really good cause, and hopefully, in the end, these kids can really benefit from a substantial amount of money raised. And I’m committed to doing that.”