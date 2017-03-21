Shea comes up short to Hendricken in State Championship

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – They tried to be the Cinderella story but ran out of steam in the second half of Sunday night’s Boys’ Basketball State Tournament Championship game as the Shea Raiders ultimately fell to Bishop Hendricken, 66-55, at the Ryan Center located on the University of Rhode Island campus.

“I’m proud of these guys,” Shea head coach, Matt Pita, said about his team’s entire season. “It’s going to go down as one of the best Shea teams ever, regardless of the outcome.”

Unlike in their win against St. Raphael Academy the previous night, the Raiders had the lead through most of the game against the Hawks. Against the Saints, the Raiders had to come from behind but kept up solid defense and rebounding.

Defense was the key in the first half between the Raiders and the Hawks and maybe a few nerves. The first points were finally scored three minutes into the game as Shea’s Malik Muhammed-Hester got his basket on a feed from Erickson Bans.

“Let’s make this clear, I would not have scored none of those points, well maybe the free throws, without Erickson Bans,” Muhammed-Hester said. “I don’t know how he gets that ball down through three people but he finds a way to do it and I appreciate him. We argue all the time but I appreciate him.”

Bans ran the floor for the Raiders all season while also being one of the leading scorers on the team. He put up 27 points the night before but was held in check against Hendricken scoring only 13. Muhammed-Hester led Shea with 17 points scored. He scored Shea’s first five points and was named the player of the game for Shea at the conclusion of the tournament.

While the Raiders got comfortable quickly, the Hawks could not settle in and with 10:03 to go in the first, they were down 11-4. A three by Bans and a bucket from Abdul Ajia gave the Raiders the 16-4 lead. The Raiders then were called on back-to-back fouls, one on Hester and the other on Ajia. That gave Ajia two fouls and he soon went to the bench. Ajia ended his night with 11 points.

The Raiders scored three more points before hitting a cold spell and the Hawks took advantage. The Hawks went on a 10-3 run to close out the first, 22-19, with a buzzer-beating three coming from Robert Fiorito.

In the second, the Hawks started to find their rhythm but the Raiders kept staying one step ahead of them until the 10-minute mark. The fouls were starting to pile up and Ajia had twisted his knee on a shot. He returned to the game but was no longer 100 percent.

Fiorito, who received the player of the game trophy for Hendricken, scored the go-ahead basket with about 10 minutes to go giving Hendricken its first lead, 34-33.

Gerald Soe gave the Raiders back the lead, 35-34 before Fiorito hit another bucket and Hendricken took over from there. Soe scored 10 points.

“We had a good game plan that we executed well,” Pita said. “We just ran out of gas at the end. They (Hawks) cranked up the pressure and we kind of ran out of gas. It was a great season.”

The Raiders went on an 11-4 run to bring them to within two points, 48-46, but the Hawks continued to press and trap and benefited with turnovers. Soon they were up by 10 and the Raiders resorted to fouling. Both Yanique Duarte and Bans fouled out before the game came to a close.

In the second half alone the Hawks went 19-for-30 from the line. With 2:32 left, the Raiders made the Hawks prove it from the foul line. The Hawks’ last 14 points all came on free throws while Bans and Hester added points to Shea. With all those free throws, the Hawks solidified their win, which came at 66-55.

“I mean, of course it’s disappointing we lost but if you look at it, we weren’t supposed to be here,” Hester said. “I’m not happy but you can’t be mad. We had a hell of a season. I love my guys. I mean we wouldn’t have been here without Abdul, Erickson, Tyreek (Rodrigues), Yanique, Joe (Adegboyega) and can’t forget Gerald. Those are all my guys. I love them, I love them to death.”

The Raiders will graduate four seniors this year including Ajia, Hester, Rodrigues and Duarte. Hester said that he wants to go to Rhode Island College in the fall but is also looking at Nichols.

Referring to Ajia, Hester said, “Wherever he goes,” when asked what his future holds for him.

The Raiders were able to keep Justin Mazzulla in check as he scored only six points but that led to Fiorito, who was hot scoring 21 points to lead both teams.