Shea defeats SRA in State Final Four

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – In a tight race with just over 11 minutes remaining last Saturday night, the Shea High School boys’ varsity basketball team pulled ahead of St. Raphael Academy and never looked back to upset their Division I opponent, 65-57, in the State Tournament Final Four.

The Final Four and Championship games were held at the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center and Shea’s win over the Saints closed out the Final Four round Saturday night. Both teams had gotten to the finals in their respective division. St. Rays fell to Bishop Hendricken in the D-I finals, while a previously undefeated Shea fell to Cumberland in the D-II finals. With the open tournament, both teams got a new life and used it well.

The Raiders had to get used to a D-I team in Mount Pleasant, taking the win 67-56, while the Saints got a taste of Cumberland, 64-50. The Raiders and Saints played each other to start the season in the Lynch Tournament held at the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket. The Saints took the commanding win. They were also able to scrimmage each other after the regular season closed out to prepare for the playoffs.

Both teams were hungry, but the Raiders wanted it more as their freshman point guard, Erickson Bans, led the way scoring 27 points. They were also able to limit their fouls while the Saints were in foul trouble most of the game.

“It was tough,” St. Rays head coach, Tom “Saar” Sorrentine said. “Tre (Trevante Jones) got into foul trouble (in the first) and that’s when they (Raiders) made their run on us. Then we just didn’t come out in the second half.”

The Raiders got on the board first with two successful free throws by Abdul Ajia. Then the Saints scored the next four points on buckets by Willie Washington and Peter Wilson. Sorrentine said that Wilson was hot and Washington played OK. Washington scored a total of 15 points while Wilson had 23.

The Saints went out to an 11-2 lead with 13:22 to go in the first. Using Jones on the inside and Steven Lora on Bans, the Saints started to compile fouls. For the Raiders, Yanique Duarte came off the bench and was a spark for Shea, creating more opportunities for Bans, who was a thorn in the Saints’ side.

“We just had a hard time with Bans,” Sorrentine said. “He was the key for them. He was hard to trap, he dribbled out of most of the traps we tried to get him in. We played a triangle and two on him and (Gerald) Soe and then we tried to help with him and we tried to run at him but everything we did, we couldn’t get him. Soe hit a couple of big three’s. We were trying to neutralize Bans, he kicks it over to him (Soe) and he hits a three.”

Down 11-2, the Raiders came all the way back to tie it, 29-29, and that was the score at the half. The Raiders were hitting their free throws as Wilson had put the Saints up, 29-20 before Mohammed Danmola was called on a foul. Malik Muhammed-Hester went to the line and hit both shots as did Bans when he was fouled by Lora putting the score at 29-24.

Bans got a steal and a fast-break layup, and after a timeout and switch of possession, Bans found Tyreek Rodrigues for the game-tying three.

The second half was back and forth until there was 11:30 left. Duarte was at the line and he hit his second free throw to put the Raiders one point behind the Saints, 39-38. After a missed shot from the Saints, Ajia came down with the rebound, gave it to Duarte, who brought it down the court and went to Bans for the three and 41-39 advantage. The Saints kept it tight but the momentum was in Shea’s favor.

“They (Shea) just played us straight up,” Sorrentine said. “They were a little more physical than we were.”

Lora fouled out in the second and Bans was no match for Jay-Juan Hayes or Zaheer Santiago. The only other guard who could have attempted to shut down Bans was Wilson, but Sorrentine said he needed Wilson’s legs more on offense than on defense.

“I needed a couple of Peters,” he said.

After Lora fouled out, Wilson was able to get a steal and a bucket, but the Saints were still nine points behind, 59-50. Santiago hit a three to get them closer but Ajia was a beast on the boards and Bans could not miss.

Wilson got the score to within four points, 61-57, before the Raiders had a long pass down the court to a wide-open Ajia for the dunk that would silence the Saints. The Raiders added two more points the rest of the way on a free throw from Bans and one from Soe for the 65-57 victory.

“I mean they play hard,” Sorrentine said about his team and their season. “We just didn’t get it done. I just thought they were a little more physical than we were. They bumped us off a lot of balls. Like a lot of loose balls we just didn’t get, you know, and they did. They out played us. They played good.”

The loss ended the Saints’ season and gave the Raiders a State Championship berth.

“We wanted to get one more,” Sorrentine said about the season. “We wanted to get that final game. It’s not the way we wanted to end it. We played good at the beginning of the year, then we went in a little slump and then I thought we were playing pretty good right now. We got knocked off balls, loose balls we didn’t get. They outplayed us. We had trouble inside. We really didn’t get an inside game going. They had the kid (Malik Muhammed) Hester and Abdul (Ajia) there that made it difficult there inside. We couldn’t get any easy shots inside.”