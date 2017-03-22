Antonia “Anne” Taber – North Smithfield

Antonia (DiCristoforo) “Anne” Taber, formerly of The Villa at St. Antoine, Mendon Road, died Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in St. Antoine Residence with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Harry Taber. They were married on June 22, 1946.

Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Sofronio and Maria (Rossi) DiCristoforo. Anne was an office worker for Bliss Press an also worked for various textile mills in the area until retirement.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, and bingo. She also loved to play the piano, knit and crochet. She was a former member of the Ladies Guild of St. Anthony and was a Girl Scout leader.

She is survived by her daughter Sharon Voyer and her husband, Charles, of Slatersville, R.I.; two grandchildren, Marc Voyer and Michael Voyer and his wife, Michelle, all of Woonsocket.

She was also the sister of the late Nicholas, Dominic, and John DiCristoforo, Laura Petrocelli, and Kay Gravel.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 9 a.m., from the S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, Greene St., Woonsocket, R.I. Burial will follow in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Friday, March 24, 2017, from 4 to 7 p.m.