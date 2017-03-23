Gloria A. Drew – Lincoln

Gloria A. Drew, 81, of Lincoln, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017, at the Hebert Health Care Center, Smithfield.

Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Rose (Ostiguy) Drew. She resided in Lincoln for the past 10 years, previously residing in Cumberland.

Mrs. Drew was employed as a factory worker for the Nyman Manufacturing for many years.

She leaves her sisters, Muriel Archambault of Lincoln and Theresa Rita of Cumberland; her brother, Donald Drew of Melborne, Fla; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Celeste Fabroski, Pricilla Papineau, Maurice Drew and Joseph Drew.

A celebration of her life will be private.

For the online memorial, visit jjduffyfuneralhome.com .