Mark A. Perry – Cumberland

Mark A. Perry, 58, of Cumberland, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017, at the Memorial Hospital of R.I., Pawtucket. He was the husband of Mary (McVey) Perry.

Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Anthony and Carol (Levett) Perry. He resided in Cumberland for the most of his life.

Mr. Perry was employed as a custodian at B.F. Norton Elementary School, Cumberland for many years. He was previously employed at Standard Nut and Bolt, Cumberland.

He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Patriots and Red Sox.

Besides his wife, he leaves his brother, Greg Perry of Lincoln; his beloved dog Jackson; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David Carr of Cumberland and Joanne Carr of Cumberland; his niece, Lindsay Carr-Garcia, and her husband, Luis, of Cumberland; his great-nephew, Luis Garcia III.

A celebration of his life will be held Monday, March 27, at 9 a.m., from the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be held Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, 1 State St. #200, Providence, RI 02908.

For directions/guestbook, visit jjduffyfuneralhome.com .