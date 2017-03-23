Ruggerio elected president of R.I. Senate

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Senate on Thursday unanimously elected Sen. Dominick Ruggerio, of District 4, Providence and North Providence, to the office of president of the Senate.

Just prior to Thursday's session, Senate Democrats conducted a caucus during which they elected Michael McCaffrey as their new majority leader, a post previously held by Ruggerio since 2011.

Maryellen Goodwin will continue serve as majority whip for the new leadership team. Goodwin, of District 1, Providence, has served as majority whip since 2011, and prior to that was chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Special Legislation.

“I have always been fortunate in the Senate to work alongside such a tremendously talented and dedicated group of public servants,” said Ruggerio. “We come from many different backgrounds and all regions of the state, and we each bring our own perspectives, but our goal is fundamentally the same: we want to make Rhode Island an even greater place to live and work.”

Ruggerio lives in North Providence. He is the father of two grown children and grandfather to three granddaughters.

Among the awards and honors Ruggerio has received for his public service is The Humane Society of the United States’ Humane Legislator Award. He has sponsored numerous bills to prevent cruelty to animals.

Ruggerio is the “dean,” or most senior member, of the Senate. He served in the House of Representatives from 1981 through 1984, when he was elected to the Senate.

The new Senate president has had some run-ins with the law over the years, including his infamous arrest in 1990 for shoplifting condoms from a CVS store, and his 2012 arrest for drunk driving.

Ruggerio pushed the legislation establishing the I-195 Redevelopment Commission to bring investment into the capital city, create good paying jobs and invigorate new industries, states a release. "When progress at the city level had stalled, he fostered establishment of a tax stabilization agreement on the reclaimed I-195 land."

Ruggerio has sponsored initiatives to reform economic development in the state, including the requirement for long-term economic planning, as well as legislation to remove bureaucratic hurdles facing small businesses. He championed a non-trade apprenticeship incentive bill enacted last year to foster use of this proven training technique in fields outside of the traditional trades, such as in IT, design, advanced manufacturing, and management.

After serving as president of the Senate for over eight years, M. Teresa Paiva Weed stepped down from the Senate’s top post Thursday to accept a position as president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island, and will soon be transitioning out of her Senate duties.