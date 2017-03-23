Woman arrested for afternoon DUI in Johnston

A Massachusetts woman was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence of alcohol after Rhode Island State Police stopped her on Route 295 South in Johnston and found her blood alcohol content well above the legal limit.

At around 4:40 p.m., troopers at State Police Headquarters received multiple 911 calls reporting an erratic driver traveling on Route 295. They tracked down the vehicle, driven by Elizabeth Salah, 23, of 33 Thomas Lane in Canton, Mass., near Exit 6. Salah displayed obvious signs of intoxication at the time of the stop and failed all field sobriety tests administered at the scene, said police in a release.

Salah was placed into custody without incident and transported to State Police Headquarters where she was advised of her rights and consented to a breathalyzer test. Her first test result displayed blood alcohol content of .411, and her second result displayed blood alcohol content of .391.

Salah was processed and later arraigned by Justice of the Peace Michael Robinson on the charge of driving under influence of alcohol - first offfense (with a blood alcohol content greater than .15). She was issued a Sixth District Court re-arraignment date of April 6, and released into the custody of her parents.

Anyone convicted on a first offense of DUI where the blood alcohol content is greater than .15 is subject to a fine of $500, 20 to 60 hours of community service and may be imprisoned for up to one year. That person’s driving license will also be suspended for at least three months and a maximum of 18 months, as well as alcohol counseling. The sentencing judge or magistrate can also prohibit that person from operating a motor vehicle that is not equipped with an ignition interlock system.