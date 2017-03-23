VIDEOS: Seekonk police seek two men for armed robbery

SEEKONK, Mass. – Police are searching for two men they say were caught on video robbing a Subway shop at 142 Central Ave., near the Pawtucket city line, Wednesday.

Surveillance videos:

Police determined that two men brandished a gun as they approached two employees. One of the men directed an employee to open the register and hand him an undetermined amount of money.

The men were described as young, perhaps in their early 20s, wearing dark hooded sweatshirts. The at times spoke Spanish during the robbery.

After taking the money, the two men walked to a nearby parking lot and got in a car. They then drove into Pawtucket, and Pawtucket police were notified to send officers to the area.

Police obtained surveillance video and say the men were seen in the area for some time before committing the robbery. Anyone who might know the men should call 508-336-7027 or email tips@seekonkpd.com.