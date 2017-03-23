Four families displaced by Woonsocket fire

WOONSOCKET – A fire on East School Street early Wednesday morning left four families without a home.

The blaze, which was called into the Woonsocket Fire Department around 12:15 a.m., is believed to have started in a vacant apartment in the building.

No one was injured in the incident, and the scene was reportedly cleared by 3:30 a.m.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the families who were forced to evacuate.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.