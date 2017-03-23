Marlene L. Gould – Woonsocket

Marlene L. (Ventre) Gould, 78, of Woonsocket, passed peacefully on March 21, 2017, in the Hope Hospice-Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late George W. Gould, whom she married May 27, 1961. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale “Thomas” and Genoveffa “Jennie” (Taglianetti) Ventre.

Mrs. Gould was a lunch assistant for the Woonsocket Middle School, but was most proud of being a homemaker. She was an avid shopper and bingo player. A communicant of St. Anthony’s Church, she was greatly devoted to her faith. Marlene’s greatest pride was in her family, especially her three grandchildren.

She leaves her children, Debbie Williams and her husband, Tommy, and Linda S. Plays, both of Woonsocket, and Bruce K. Gould of Cumberland, R.I.; her sister, Shirley Finelli, of Harrisville; three grandchildren, Matthew and Jared Plays and Kaitlyn Williams; and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her sister, Ann Gatta, and her brother, Richard Ventre.

Her funeral will be held Monday, March 27, 2017, at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony’s Church, 128 Greene St. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm St., Blackstone. Calling hours are Sunday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions in Marlene’s name may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

www.holtfuneralhome.com