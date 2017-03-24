Donald "Skip" W. Emerson – Cumberland

Donald "Skip" W. Emerson, 82, of Cumberland, passed away Friday, March 24, 2017, at the Mt. St. Rita Health Centre, Cumberland. He was the beloved husband of Claire (Boutiette) Emerson and they had been married for 53 years.

Born in Cumberland he was the son of the late Albert and Eunice (Barker) Emerson. He was a life-long resident of Cumberland. Mr. Emerson was a United States Navy Veteran.

Skip was employed as a Lithographer in the printing industry for various companies for most of his life. He was also the owner of Lil's Lounge for five years. Donald was an avid golfer, spending most of his retired years on the golf course.

Besides his wife, he leaves his children, Stephanie Staples and her husband, Frank, of Cumberland, Cynthia (Johnson) Sherman and her husband, Steven, of North Attleboro, Mass., Craig Emerson and his wife, Jennifer, of Cumberland, Eric Emerson of Dedham, Mass., Kurt Emerson and his wife, Leslie, of Chandler, Ariz., and Christopher Emerson of Cumberland; his seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren as well as his nephews. He was the brother of the late Thomasine Dick Follett, Everett "Skip" Emerson and Ruth (Emerson) Garrity.

His funeral will be held Tuesday, March 28, at 9 a.m., from the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Celebration Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. in the Arnold Mills Methodist Church, 690 Nate Whipple Highway, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Diamond Hill Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be held Monday from 4 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Mt. St. Rita Health Center, 15 Sumner Brown Road, Cumberland, RI 02864.

